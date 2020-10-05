See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Chelsea Grow, DO

Sleep Medicine
3.0 (28)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chelsea Grow, DO

Dr. Chelsea Grow, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Grow works at Memorial Physicians Clinic - Neurosurgery in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Biloxi, MS and Bay Saint Louis, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Spinal & Neurosurgical Specialists
    1340 Broad Ave Ste 440, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 867-4700
  2. 2
    Biloxi Internal Medicine Clinic PA
    147 Reynoir St Ste 204, Biloxi, MS 39530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 822-6320
  3. 3
    Memorial Physician Clinics Family Medicine - St. Martinbiloxi
    14213 Cook Rd Bldg A, Biloxi, MS 39532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-2545
  4. 4
    Memorial Physician Clinics Neurology - Bay St. Louis
    833 Highway 90 Ste 1, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-2920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 05, 2020
    I had a few issues with her staff in the beginning with them scheduling me then telling me she had an emergency and I had to be rescheduled out another 3 months, (TWICE!!) when I had already waited 3 months for the initial appointment. (I had caught the staff in the same lie previously with another provider in the same office). They have now hired a Nurse Practitioner to see her patients who dont need as much care as the Doctor provides and I am very happy in getting to be heard and seen in a timely manner. I have changed my review.
    — Oct 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chelsea Grow, DO
    About Dr. Chelsea Grow, DO

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205997251
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Grow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

