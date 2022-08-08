Dr. Chelsea Harper, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Harper, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Harper, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Moore, OK.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Moore Complete Dental711 SW 19th St Ste 100, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 337-9812Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harper?
First initial visit for assessment and x rays Need appt to start treatment --based on what my insurance will allow
About Dr. Chelsea Harper, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194011866
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.