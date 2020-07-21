See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD

Neurology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD

Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL|Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hesterman works at UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hesterman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology & Rehabilitation Medical
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 425, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-1194
  2. 2
    University of California - Los Angeles Department of Neurology
    100 Medical Plz # 425, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-1195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Aneurysm
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cluster Headache
Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Hesterman has dramatically improved my quality of life as a person with chronic migraine for 12 years now. This is the second headache clinic I have been to, and Dr. Hesterman is among a number of neurologists I have seen. She is very aggressive in treating my migraine but is also one of few doctors that I feel genuinely listens and responds with empathy. I don't know that I will ever be without migraine, but Dr. Hesterman has given me hope that I can have a happy life that is always going to get better.
    K — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164717385
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chelsea Hesterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hesterman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hesterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hesterman works at UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hesterman’s profile.

    Dr. Hesterman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hesterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.