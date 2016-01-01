Dr. Chelsea Hickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Hickerson, MD
Overview of Dr. Chelsea Hickerson, MD
Dr. Chelsea Hickerson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickerson's Office Locations
- 1 12 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 331, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 727-5157
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chelsea Hickerson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickerson has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hickerson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.