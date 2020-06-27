Dr. Lefebvre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelsea Lefebvre, MD
Overview of Dr. Chelsea Lefebvre, MD
Dr. Chelsea Lefebvre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Lefebvre's Office Locations
Raleigh Eye Center3320 Executive Dr Ste 111, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-2427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her for help when I was suddenly experiencing some double vision problems for the first time. She was very thorough checking every aspect of my symptoms. I had been very worried because I was recovering from brain surgery and was told to watch for this as a possible complication. She was very reassuring as she determined the likely problem was a muscular weakness on one side, and not neurological. She taught me some exercises that completely fixed the problem and, in fact, improved my overall vision beyond what I had experienced over the past several years. No more "good and comfortable for a few months followed by not-so-good." Thank you, doctor.
About Dr. Chelsea Lefebvre, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefebvre accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefebvre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefebvre has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefebvre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefebvre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefebvre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefebvre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefebvre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.