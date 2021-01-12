Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD
Overview
Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI.
Dr. Luther works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 495-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luther?
Dr. Luther was extremely helpful. She listened to my skin concerns closely and provided solutions that worked. She was very knowledgeable and able to answer all my questions. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist.
About Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1649629510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luther accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luther works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.