Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD is a Dermatologist in Canton, MI. 

Dr. Luther works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Canton Pllc
    285 N LILLEY RD, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 495-1506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Warts
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Giant Pigmented Nevus Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pigmented Lesions Chevron Icon
Pigmented Purpuric Eruption Chevron Icon
Polymorphous Light Eruption Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xerotic Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Luther was extremely helpful. She listened to my skin concerns closely and provided solutions that worked. She was very knowledgeable and able to answer all my questions. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a dermatologist.
    About Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1649629510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chelsea Luther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luther works at Dermatology Specialists of Canton in Canton, MI. View the full address on Dr. Luther’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luther. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luther.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

