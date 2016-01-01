Dr. Chelsea Zale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chelsea Zale, DO
Overview of Dr. Chelsea Zale, DO
Dr. Chelsea Zale, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Zale's Office Locations
- 1 9500 Euclid Ave Ste 90S, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-1109
- 2 9300 Euclid Ave Ste S90, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-1109
- 3 1950 E 89th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-1109
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chelsea Zale, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1548615495
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
