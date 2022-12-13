Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelsey Baldwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chelsey Baldwin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY.
NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 17, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 481-1350
- 2 530 1st Ave Ste 5E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-1350
Senior Objectives2300 M St Nw, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-3422
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Baldwin has been very thorough and prompt in treating my condition. She discussed all options with me and is very good with followup. I highly recommend her.
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
