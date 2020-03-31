Overview of Dr. Chelsey Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Chelsey Rasmussen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Community Health Network in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.