Dr. Chen Ha, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine.



Dr. Ha works at Texas Medical Wellness Center Pllc in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.