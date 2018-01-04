Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauduy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My daughter accidently was scheduled to see Dr. :Beauduy. We absolutely loved her. Glad we stumbled upon her. We will not be going back to see her old neurologist as we have been seeing Dr. B for 2 years now. She took the time with my daughter to make sure that she left understanding things.
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013203033
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Beauduy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beauduy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beauduy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beauduy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beauduy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beauduy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauduy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauduy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauduy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauduy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.