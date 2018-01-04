Overview of Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO

Dr. Chena Beauduy, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Beauduy works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.