Offers telehealth
Dr. Chenel Michel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Psychiatry - Marvin Creek9929 Rea Rd Ste 201, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (704) 908-2505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not only was the nursing and admin staff wonderful, he was as well. I felt so comfortable, heard, and hopeful. I felt like I had no options left and today he gave me hope and a plan. I’m excited to continue seeing him for treatment. I highly recommend.
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144492166
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
