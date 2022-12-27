Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Laguna Hills Outpatient Facility24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Dr. Chen performed the TAVR procedure on me 12 days ago. I was home the following day and am back into my regular routine. He explained the procedure clearly ahead of time giving me confidence about the results. I had complete faith in his capable hands. I would highly recommend Dr. Chen.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.