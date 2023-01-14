Dr. Cheng-Lun Soo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheng-Lun Soo
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheng-Lun Soo
Dr. Cheng-Lun Soo is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Tulane/Louisville
Dr. Soo works at
Dr. Soo's Office Locations
Surgical Hospital of Oklahoma100 SE 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Directions (405) 631-4263
Osu-aj the Physicians Group Kids First9821 S May Ave Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 631-4263
Orthopedic and Reconstructive Center P C.1044 SW 44th St Ste 600, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 631-4263
Oklahoma Center For Spine And Pain Solutions13700 S Western Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 806-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to my appointment two days ago and Dr. went over my complete MRI with me and explained it in extreme detail. I have been to several other doctors over the last four years and gotten nowhere. Seems like I’m on the right track now! Was very caring took time to speak with me, and the staff was great.
About Dr. Cheng-Lun Soo
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1013912617
Education & Certifications
- Tulane/Louisville
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
