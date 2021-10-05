Dr. Cheng-Yang Tuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheng-Yang Tuan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cheng-Yang Tuan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ny U Sch Med and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Nancy J V Bohannon MD Medical Corporation1580 Valencia St Ste 504, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 695-7661
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely, He's my best Endecrinology Doctor since I have Diabetes.
About Dr. Cheng-Yang Tuan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891746129
Education & Certifications
- Ny U Sch Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Tuan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuan works at
Dr. Tuan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuan speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.