Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (225)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD

Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Drez-Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesioning Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 225 ratings
    Patient Ratings (225)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I had a spinal cord stimulator implanted. The entire process was very calm, assuring, and informative. Dr. Wu and the whole staff, including the hospital, were outstanding. I was initially nervous but very calm on the day of the procedure. They educated me the entire time. There was even soft music playing in the operating room, which I applaud. I hope they do that for everyone, as it made a huge difference.
    Socokid — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811160823
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Hosp Queen Square
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Tufts University
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

