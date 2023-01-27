Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD
Dr. Chengyuan Wu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a spinal cord stimulator implanted. The entire process was very calm, assuring, and informative. Dr. Wu and the whole staff, including the hospital, were outstanding. I was initially nervous but very calm on the day of the procedure. They educated me the entire time. There was even soft music playing in the operating room, which I applaud. I hope they do that for everyone, as it made a huge difference.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811160823
- Natl Hosp Queen Square
- Thomas Jefferson University
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tufts University
- Neurosurgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
225 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
