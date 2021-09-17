Overview of Dr. Chenthuran Deivaraju, MD

Dr. Chenthuran Deivaraju, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Truth Or Consequences, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.



Dr. Deivaraju works at Sierra Vista Rural Health Clnc in Truth Or Consequences, NM with other offices in Las Vegas, NM and Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.