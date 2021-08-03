Overview of Dr. Chenwi Ambe, MD

Dr. Chenwi Ambe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Ambe works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.