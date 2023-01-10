Dr. Chere Anthony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chere Anthony, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chere Anthony, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Rendon Center for Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine, 1001 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Rendon center is exceptional in every way. I highly recommend it.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346456365
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anthony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anthony speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Anthony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anthony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.