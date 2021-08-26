Dr. Cherechi Ogwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherechi Ogwo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cherechi Ogwo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ogwo works at
Locations
-
1
Endo 247 LLC5220 Park Ave Ste 202, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 744-3362
-
2
Endo 247875 W Poplar Ave Ste 23102, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 744-3362
-
3
UTHSC - Endocrine Clinic6263 Poplar Ave Ste 1052, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 744-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ogwo?
Wonderful caring doctor who took time to listen to my concerns and answer my questions. Very compassionate.
About Dr. Cherechi Ogwo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1720321060
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogwo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogwo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogwo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogwo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogwo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.