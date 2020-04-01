Dr. Cheresa Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheresa Ng, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheresa Ng, MD
Dr. Cheresa Ng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
- 1 2250 Hayes St Ste 408, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 221-6668
-
2
St. Mary's Medical Center450 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 221-6668
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Ng on a friend's recommendation, who credited her with saving her uterus when other doctors would not attempt it. I find her to be energetic and focused, talkative and caring, and generous with her time. I was surprised that there was no wait time for my appointments, and that she and her staff have call me multiple times to remind me to call back to make sure I understand test results, or to remind me to take other tests, like a mammogram or bone density scan. As I am dealing with several auto-immune conditions, and working with an outside integrative and functional team, I feel that she gets it and is very sharp, up-to-date and experienced. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Cheresa Ng, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1902851504
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more.
Dr. Ng speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.
