Dr. Cheri Frey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheri Frey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cheri Frey, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Frey works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 370-0073Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
After going to 4 different doctors, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetics are the only ones able to get my 2 year old daughter eczema cleared. Cheri Frey, MD is Amazing!!!
About Dr. Cheri Frey, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1033401898
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.