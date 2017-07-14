Overview of Dr. Cheri Leblanc, MD

Dr. Cheri Leblanc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leblanc works at MDVIP - Baton Rouge, Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.