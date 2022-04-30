Overview

Dr. Cheri McCue, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. McCue works at Dr Cheri McCue Family Practice in Sebring, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.