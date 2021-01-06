See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.1 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD

Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Cherian works at Centre Pointe Health in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Cherian's Office Locations

    Centre Pointe Health
    10 Leeland Rd Ste 104, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 242-4141
    3920 Plank Rd Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 242-4141

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mary Washington Hospital

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Joseph is an excellent doctor. He took the time to listen to what was going on and suggested holistic ways to combat the issues I am having. I listened and followed his direction. I no longer need to be prescribed medication daily for my issues because I followed his advice.
    Shane Adams — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Malay
    Education & Certifications

    • GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherian works at Centre Pointe Health in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cherian’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

