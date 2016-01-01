Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karunapuzha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD
Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Kingfisher, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Insomnia and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karunapuzha's Office Locations
- 1 4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 302-2661
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Clinton
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881896397
Education & Certifications
- University of Kerala / Medical College
- Neurology
