Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD

Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Elfenbein works at Mjc Psychotherapy Services LLC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elfenbein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mjc Psychotherapy Services LLC
    96 PARK ST, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-1125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902019797
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Columbia-Presb Med Ctr
Residency
  • NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue
Internship
  • NYU Med Ctr/Bellevue Hosp/Manhattan VA
Medical Education
  • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Undergraduate School
  • Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education, CUNY
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cherie Elfenbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elfenbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elfenbein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elfenbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elfenbein works at Mjc Psychotherapy Services LLC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Elfenbein’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elfenbein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elfenbein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elfenbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elfenbein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

