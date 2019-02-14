Overview of Dr. Cherie Johnson, DPM

Dr. Cherie Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Johnson works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.