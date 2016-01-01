Dr. Cherie Kelly-Danhires, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly-Danhires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Kelly-Danhires, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cherie Kelly-Danhires, DPM
Dr. Cherie Kelly-Danhires, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Kelly-Danhires works at
Dr. Kelly-Danhires' Office Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4865Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly-Danhires?
About Dr. Cherie Kelly-Danhires, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013020569
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly-Danhires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly-Danhires accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly-Danhires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly-Danhires works at
Dr. Kelly-Danhires has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly-Danhires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly-Danhires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly-Danhires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly-Danhires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly-Danhires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.