Overview of Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD

Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Lefevre works at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.