Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD

Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Lefevre works at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lefevre's Office Locations

    SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building
    1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-7455
    St. Luke's Hospital
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 665, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-7455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr. Lefevre took the time to review my records and when I had my appointment she was completely up to date and asked me relevant questions. She was very detailed and seemed to genuinely want to help me.
    Christy LeGrand — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205867728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cherie Lefevre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefevre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lefevre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lefevre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lefevre has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefevre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lefevre speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefevre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefevre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefevre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefevre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.