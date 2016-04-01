Overview of Dr. Cherie Passano, MD

Dr. Cherie Passano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Passano works at Eva Fischer MD Pllc in Suffern, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.