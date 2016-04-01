Dr. Cherie Passano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Passano, MD
Dr. Cherie Passano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Eva Fischer MD Pllc134 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-5333
Montefiore Medical Center785 State Route 17M Ste 1, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (845) 782-9449
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is my favorite doctor of all specialties. She's very friendly, personable, makes you feel at ease and always looks out for your best interest. She takes her time with you, is extremely knowledgeable and discusses everything in a manner that is easy to understand.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1508830654
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Passano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passano has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Passano speaks French and Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Passano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passano.
