Dr. Cherie Richey, MD
Overview of Dr. Cherie Richey, MD
Dr. Cherie Richey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Richey's Office Locations
1
Columbus Womens Care Inc.5965 E Broad St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 566-9000
2
Columbus Nephrology Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 310, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 755-4200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Mount Carmel East Hospital6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love this office!!
About Dr. Cherie Richey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
