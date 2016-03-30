Overview

Dr. Cherif Boutros, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Boutros works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Surgical Oncology in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.