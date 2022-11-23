Dr. Cherisa Sandrow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherisa Sandrow, DO
Dr. Cherisa Sandrow, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Absolute Health and Wellness16703 SE McGillivray Blvd Ste 215, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 883-2450
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
MD Live appointment… Great appointment. She listened and addressed the issue with the appropriate medication.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sandrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.