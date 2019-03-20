See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Cherise Dyal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cherise Dyal, MD

Dr. Cherise Dyal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Dyal works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dyal's Office Locations

    Northern New Jersey Plastic Surgery LLC
    1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 301, Wayne, NJ 07470 (973) 839-5700

Admitting Hospitals

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dyal?

    Mar 20, 2019
    Dr. Dyal and her staff are amazing individuals. She treats ALL of her patients with compassion and takes her time with them. Dr. Dyal is knowledgeable in her field and other areas. She is honest and has a great deal of integrity. The office prices are reasonable compared to other orthopedic doctors.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    About Dr. Cherise Dyal, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cherise Dyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyal works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dyal's profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

