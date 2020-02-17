Overview of Dr. Cherise Felix, MD

Dr. Cherise Felix, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Felix works at Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.