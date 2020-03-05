Overview

Dr. Cherrie Cindric, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Upmc East.



Dr. Cindric works at Westmoreland Foot & Ankle Care in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.