Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (52)
Overview of Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD

Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Morris works at Lee Physician Group - Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Dr. Morris' Office Locations

    Lee Physician Group - Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology
    15901 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 (239) 343-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2022
    She is an amazing Dr and surgeon , her medical assistant Kris is great and reassuring. The front office girls were very accommodating. I'm so glad Dr Morris is my Dr
    Kristen — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Cherrie Morris, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225025752
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Lee Physician Group - Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

