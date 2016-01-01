Overview

Dr. Cherry Chevy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Chevy works at Raleigh Psychiatric Associates in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.