Dr. Cheryl Aber, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Aber works at Melissa C Lazarus MD in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.