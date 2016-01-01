Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD
Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Will's Power LLC368 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 748-7900
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134210305
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
