Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD

Dermatology
1.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Ackerman works at Cheryl Ackerman M.D. PC in Glen Ridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Will's Power LLC
    368 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 748-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD
About Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1134210305
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cheryl Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ackerman works at Cheryl Ackerman M.D. PC in Glen Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

