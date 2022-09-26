Dr. Cheryl Ann White is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Ann White
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Ann White
Dr. Cheryl Ann White is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Cheryl Ann White MD400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 251-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I did extensive research before deciding on a surgeon for my breast reduction. I was recommended to Dr. White and I’m so glad I was because she’s been everything I could’ve hoped for in a surgeon throughout this whole process. Her & her team made me feel at home every time and very well taken care of. Dr. White was transparent with me from beginning to end and made sure I was well informed. You can tell she’s a perfectionist and really loves what she does. I couldn’t be happier with my decision and I can confidently say she’s changed my life for the better! I couldn’t have asked for better results and I have Dr. White and her team to thank for it! I can’t recommend them enough. I have already referred 3 people to go see her as well because I know they’ll be in good hands!
About Dr. Cheryl Ann White
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932178126
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
