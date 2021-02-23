Overview of Dr. Cheryl Axelrod, MD

Dr. Cheryl Axelrod, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Axelrod works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Skokie in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.