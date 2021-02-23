Dr. Cheryl Axelrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axelrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Axelrod, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Skokie4905 Old Orchard Ctr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 673-3130
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Axelrod took the time to listen and explained my portions in great detail. She has the best bedside manner. I am Highly recommending her
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Axelrod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Axelrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Axelrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Axelrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axelrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axelrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axelrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.