Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Bader, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Bader, MD
Dr. Cheryl Bader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader's Office Locations
Tpmg Mountain View Laboratory555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 Directions (650) 903-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cheryl Bader, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316024268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.