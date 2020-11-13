Dr. Cheryl Bellaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Bellaire, MD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Bellaire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Bellaire works at
Locations
Cheryl Bellaire M.D. L.L.C.296 Main St, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 363-9206
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My aging mother has been a patient of Dr. Bellaire's for many years. She has treated her with the utmost skill, respect , and compassion. My mom loves her. Dr. Bellaire asked me to call her to check-in since my mother has not been able to make an appointment and Covid has delayed her visits. She reached out to me. Her professionalism combined with genuine concern for my mom is something that is hard to find. Thank you Dr. Bellaire.
About Dr. Cheryl Bellaire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508810698
Education & Certifications
- Med College Penn
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Millersville University
Dr. Bellaire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bellaire works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellaire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
