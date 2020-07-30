Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD
Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburg Pain Medicine5750 Centre Ave Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 665-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
I've been dealing with chronic pelvic pain since 2009 so I have been treated for it with other physicians but the most recent one moved. Dr. Bernstein listened to my "story" with what I've tried and what works and doesn't work... She was very attentive to what I wanted and what she thought my condition warranted. Her staff and her fellow, whom I spoke to the most, were also caring and attentive. I like that they offer a program for fibromyalgia suffers. I am working with a trauma therapist currently so I am not going to do Dr. Bernstein's program until I have completed the one that I am in.
About Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760454805
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.