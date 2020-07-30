Overview of Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD

Dr. Cheryl Bernstein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Bernstein works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURG PAIN MEDICINE in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.