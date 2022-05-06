Dr. Cheryl Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Black, MD
Dr. Cheryl Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 488-2171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Black is a great listener and never seems like she’s eager to finish with you so she can move be on to the next patient. She is a doctor who keeps looking until she figures out the answer. Dr. Black is very patient and kind. I can easily recommend her to anyone!
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447322680
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Black using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.