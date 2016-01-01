Dr. Cheryl Buchwalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchwalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Buchwalter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Life Circle Pharmacy2301 N Ocoee St Ste A, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 339-1400
- 2 2305 Chambliss Ave NW Fl 1, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-6171
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1063408854
- Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Buchwalter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchwalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchwalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchwalter has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchwalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchwalter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchwalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchwalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchwalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.