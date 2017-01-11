Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD
Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Callaghan works at
Dr. Callaghan's Office Locations
-
1
Pocatello Womens Health Clinic777 Hospital Way Ste 300, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-6100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Care Women's Health500 S 11th Ave Ste 201, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callaghan?
DR. Callaghan is an great doctor, takes her time and very compassionate, very smart i trust her very much with all my issues, i love her staff they are very friendly and i usually wait less then 10 minutes to get put back and see the doctor. great place to go!
About Dr. Cheryl Callaghan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801841457
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callaghan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.