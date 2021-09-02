Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Carter, MD
Dr. Cheryl Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Bright Point Health2412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (855) 681-8700
Joseph Ivan, MD355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Metropolitan Family Hlth Ntwk935 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 478-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Carter's for over 10 years. She is a great Doctor. She is patient, caring, and attentive to all her patients. She is a pleasant person sbd very easy to talk to about anything. I was glad to have her as my Dr. She has now left the state of NJ. Im sad to not have her here. But she was simply a great Dr. Thank you Dr Carter!!!
About Dr. Cheryl Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.